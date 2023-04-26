B.C.'s leaky Science World dome fix part of $50-million tourism infrastructure fund

Photo: The Canadian Press

One of the most recognizable legacy structures from British Columbia's Expo 86 World's Fair will soon undergo repairs on its leaky roof as part of a $50-million tourism infrastructure fund.

Premier David Eby says the domed roof of Vancouver's Science World building is leaking, which prevents the popular tourist destination from using the movie theatre.

He says the $50 million will support 90 tourism infrastructure projects across B.C., including cycling trails in Delta, cultural signs supporting the Taltan Central Government storytelling and a project to improve visitor responsibility on mountain bike trails.

Eby says the $20 million for Science World will focus on the roof, but that will also include electrical updates to improve energy efficiency.

Tourism Minister Lana Popham says the last three years have been incredibly difficult for the industry and the investment will support those who work in tourism and sustain a recovery after the pandemic's restrictions.

Tracy Redies, Science World CEO, says the building is in need of other infrastructure repairs and a public fundraising campaign to help cover expected costs will soon be announced.

"Science World and its iconic dome is important to so many British Columbians and it's been a feature of the skyline for decades," Eby said at a news conference at Science World. "Unfortunately, right now Science World is facing some challenges."