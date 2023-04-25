Three injured after Vancouver bus crashes into pole, causes fallen live wires

Photo: Pepe Le Pew/Facebook A bus collided into a pole at 41st Avenue and Dumfries Street on April 24, 2023.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) responded to a report of a bus crash at approximately 12:16 p.m. on Monday (April 24).

A TransLink bus, which was not in service, had collided with a pole at 41st Avenue and Dumfries Street.

Multiple live wires had fallen to the ground, prompting authorities to shut down 41st Avenue between Dumfries and Knight streets while BC Hydro ensured the area was safe, a Transit Police Media Relations Officer tells V.I.A.

The bus driver sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by Emergency Health Services (EHS).

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) also responded to a call about the crash that came in at 12:05 p.m., sending four apparatus to the scene.

VFRS Media Relations Officer Matthew Trudeau tells V.I.A. that three patients were treated and transferred to BC Emergency Health Services for care with initial indications of minor injuries.

"Concerns on scene were controlling traffic, the live wires that were down and multiple patients requiring medical care," says Trudeau.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD), VFRS, MVTP, and EHS all attended the scene.

V.I.A. has reached out to all involved authorities for additional information.