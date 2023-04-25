B.C. teen needing rescue after crash becomes 'combative' with police

Photo: Surrey Fire Fighters Association IAFF Local 1271. Surrey firefighters and Surrey RCMP responded to the scene of a rollover on April 22, 2023.

A teen boy who needed to be rescued from a vehicle after a high-speed crash over the weekend became combative towards first responders.

Surrey firefighters responded to a report of a “high-speed” collision just before 11 p.m. on Saturday in the Port Kells neighbourhood near 192 Street and 82A Avenue.

"Crews located a vehicle rolled over onto its roof in the middle of the road,” states the Surrey Fire Fighters’ Association.

Firefighters started to assist the victim but he became “combative and aggressive.”

Surrey RCMP responded to the scene and confirm a 17-year-old male was extracted from the vehicle and became combative.

"The teenager assaulted one of the police officers while they were trying to assist him,” says Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

He was arrested for assault and transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

"Unfortunately, aggressive behaviour towards first responders appears to be occurring more frequently,” the association said on Facebook.

Sangha says the investigation is ongoing into impaired operation of a motor vehicle and assaulting a police officer.

