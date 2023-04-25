Dead B.C. man's clothing posted by police in hopes of identifying him

Photo: Surrey RCMP. Police release photographs of the clothing a deceased man was wearing.

Police in Surrey are releasing images of clothing a dead person was wearing, in hopes someone can identify him.

Back on Feb. 15, Surrey RCMP found human remains in a wooded area on an empty lot in the 19100 block of Fraser Highway.

Police do not believe there was any criminality in the death and the Integrated Forensic Identification Team was called in to investigate.

Since the discovery of the body, police and the BC Coroners Service have not been able to identify the person.

"At this time, investigators have not established any connections with any ongoing missing person's investigations and despite a number of investigative steps, the person’s identity remains unknown,” says Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

The BC Coroners Service can confirm he was between 20 and 50 years old. He was 5’8'' to 5’9.5'' and had short black hair.

Police are alerting the public that he had a distinctive tattoo on his left upper chest: the name ‘Angelica’ in cursive.

He also had a tattoo on his right shoulder that was a green and red sleeve. The man also had a surgical plate on his right ulna bone (the long bone found in the forearm).

When he was discovered, he was wearing a blue baseball cap, blue denim jeans, black skate shoes, a white T-shirt and a white watch.

"We are hoping that someone will recognize the distinct tattoo or clothing and be able to help identify this person," says Munn.

Anyone who believes they may know the identity of the deceased is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.