Arrested in Burnaby for alleged assault

Photo: Pixabay

A suspect has been arrested in relation to an assault of an 89-year-old woman in Burnaby's Metrotown area on April 20.

According to Burnaby RCMP, police responded to a report of an assault in progress at Metrotown. An 89-year-old woman had been allegedly shoved to the ground by an unknown man.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was discharged later that same day.

Through tips and help from the public, RCMP were able to obtain high quality images of the suspect from the day prior to the assault, and on April 24, Burnaby RCMP frontline officers located and arrested a 30-year-old suspect.

"We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance. We asked for help and they stepped up. We continue to urge the additional two victims who have not yet come forward to police to contact our investigators," said Corporal Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP.

According to police, during the early stages of the investigation, RCMP learned the suspect had assaulted at least two other people on April 20, and the police are still hoping to speak to these two individuals or anyone who may have witnessed the attacks.