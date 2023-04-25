Pair of large controlled burns planned for Kootenays

Photo: BCWS file photo

The BC Wildfire Service is advising the public about a pair of controlled burns planned for the Kootenays.

A burn will take place covering up to 162 hectares in the Trozzo Creek area of the Slocan Valley, three kilometres north of Winlaw. Smoke may be visible from the surrounding area and to motorists on Highway 9.

The timing of the burn is dependent on weather conditions but could start as soon as April 27.

The burn will aim to improve community wildfire protection by reducing fuels near homes.

A second burn will take place north of Cranbrook, starting as soon as April 28, treating 1,240 hectares immediately north of the St. Mary’s River, east of the Canadian Rockies International Airport.

Smoke will also be visible from Kimberley, Cranbrook, the surrounding area and drivers on highways 3, 93/95 and 95A.

This burn will aim to restore forest health and properly function open forest conditions, address issues with overly dense tree stands and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.