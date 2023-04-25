Charges approved against five men in alleged Port Moody kidnapping

Photo: Port Moody Police

Five men have been charged with multiple offences related to an alleged kidnapping in Port Moody last week.

Port Moody Police have confirmed that Crown counsel has approved charges of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and forcible confinement against the men.

The charges relate to an incident on Wednesday (April 19) when a man in his 40s was pulled into a vehicle on Murray Street near Brewer's Row.

Two days later, on April 21, the man was rescued by authorities in Mission.

Several men were arrested on Saturday (April 22) after investigators from Port Moody and Vancouver executed multiple search warrants in the Lower Mainland.

The charges have been laid against the following individuals, who remain in custody.

Nathanial Leckey

Michael Albrecht

Cameron Duffin

Oliver Hanson

Delaney Donaghy

Police have not provided any further information at this time.