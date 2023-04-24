Langford high rise deemed unsafe, evacuated again

Photo: . The Danbrook One building in March 10, 2022 after it was redubbed Ridgeview Place. DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST

Dozens of tenants of a downtown Langford high rise were being evacuated on Monday after the rental building was found to be structurally unsafe.

It’s the second time in four years that residents of the 11-storey, 90-unit building — initially called Danbrook 1 and then Ridgeview Place — have had to undergo an emergency evacuation over faulty engineering and design work.

The building’s owner, Centurian Apartment Properties Inc., was helping to mvoe tenants out and into other accommodations, said Mayor Scott Goodmanson, who called a news conference late Monday afternoon to address the issue.

Centurian advised the city it was moving out residents of the Claude Road building due to “an ongoing, life safety concern with the building.”

“Our No. 1 concern is the safety of our residents,” said Goodmanson.

The building was first evacuated just days before Christmas 2019. It was close to full occupancy — 86 of the 90 units were occupied — when structural flaws were discovered.

Those structural concerns were said to be addressed after Centurian acquired the building early in 2020, but it’s believed to have recently failed an inspection by the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists.