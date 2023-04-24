North Vancouver RCMP seek Lamborghini driver who fled crash

Photo: . North Vancouver RCMP officers investigate after the driver of a Lamborghini Aventador crashed into a retaining wall in the Canyon Heights area on Saturday, April 22. | Pat Bell

North Vancouver RCMP are seeking witnesses and surveillance video that might explain how the driver of a $600,000 Lamborghini wound up smucked into a Canyon Heights retaining wall.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Saturday on the 4000 block of Highland Boulevard, although exactly what occurred isn’t clear. The driver fled on foot before police arrived.

“Our main goal is obviously to identify the driver of the vehicle,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak. “Fleeing a scene of an accident is a criminal offence.”

Investigators have since spoken with the vehicle’s owner over the phone, but it’s not clear if they were at the wheel.

“The investigation is early stages and it’s very important that we continue our efforts to gather all available evidence,” Sahak said, adding they are looking to speak with anyone who might be able to provide information or footage showing what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.

“If you were in the area or may have seen someone walking away from the accident scene, please call us,” he said. “If you have video, come forward. Your surveillance video may have captured something.”

Driver speed is likely a factor in the crash, Sahak said.

The Lamborghini Aventador model involved in the crash currently lists for between $558,000 and $659,000.

“I’m not an insurance expert. I won’t be able to tell you if it’s a write-off, but it did receive extensive damage,” Sahak said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP.