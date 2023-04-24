Burnaby coworkers win $7M in lottery

Photo: BCLC/Contributed. 24 Burnaby coworkers have won $7 million in the lottery.

Coworkers at a Burnaby-based production company have seven million reasons to celebrate.

On April 10, a group of colleagues won the Daily Grand top prize of $1,000 a day for life - and took a lump-sum payment of $7 million for their reward.

Group spokesperson Iuliana Petrovici, who coordinated the lottery purchase, said she learned of the win late at night.

“It was 10:30 p.m. at night, it was late, but I still called a few in the group,” Petrovici said in a statement. “They were excited and said, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s us!’”

“I was at home, and I got goosebumps all over my body! I started shaking and I asked my husband to double-check.”

Members of the group hope to use their winnings to buy new cars, go on vacations and renovate their homes.

They also plan to host a company-wide lunch.

The winning ticket was purchased at Save-On-Foods on Marine Way and Byrne Road in Burnaby.