BC Hydro wants to leave Site C construction debris at bottom of Peace River

Photo: BC Hydro. Examples of debris that site-c is requesting to leave underwater.

B.C. Hydro wants to leave 45 pieces of structural construction debris used for the Site-C project at the bottom of the Peace River.

In a submission to the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office, B.C. Hydro said it has assessed several locations throughout the project where removal of temporary structures within the future reservoir may result in greater potential harm to fish or fish habitat than retaining them in place.

It is requesting the ability to leave temporary structures in place where removing them may result in greater harm, as assessed by a qualified environmental professional.

The current Environmental Assessment Certificate requires that BC Hydro remove temporary structures as soon as they are no longer required.

B.C. has identified 45 temporary structures within the reservoir footprint.

These structures consist of portions of causeways, gravel pads, concrete abutments and riprap from bridge construction, diversion channels with rock-filled gabions, a large barge pad, a boat ramp, access roads, and giant concrete anchors.

The total area of the temporary structures to potentially remain underwater is expected to be about 20 hectares of the 9,300 hectare reservoir or .21 per cent.

However, 20 hectares is enough to cover about 37 football fields.

B.C. Hydro states that many of the temporary structures are made of gravel that has been sourced from the Peace River itself and riprap that has been sourced from the Portage Mountain Quarry.

It says leaving the structures may be better for fish and fish habitat if, for example, removing the causeways which are made of gravel and riprap, increases the risk of sedimentation and fuel spills from having equipment work on the river and that removing large structures may result in large amounts of sediment suspended in the river resulting in undesirable changes to fish habitat.

In these cases, an environmental professional would determine whether or not retaining the structures underwater would be the best environmental practice.

Public comment for B.C. Hydro’s application closed on April 22 after being openend on March 23.

Site-C is the largest infrastructure projects in B.C. history costing $16 billion, and filling of the reservoir may begin in later in 2023 or early 2024.

Construction started in 2015 on the Peace River and Site-C is expected to become fully operational in 2025.