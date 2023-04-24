RCMP release new photos of suspect in Burnaby mall stranger assault spree

Photo: RCMP Police are looking for suspect associated with random stranger assaults at Burnaby's Metrotown mall on April 20.

Police in Burnaby have released new, higher quality images of a suspect in a Metrotown stranger assault spree last week, in which an 89-year-old woman was shoved to the ground.

On Thursday, April 20, Burnaby RCMP were alerted to the assault of the senior at Metrotown mall. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to RCMP, the suspect was involved with two other random assaults.

Police urged anyone with information about the incidents or suspect to contact Burnaby RCMP. Upon receiving several tips from the public, investigators were ale to obtain better quality photos from an incident at a SkyTrain station on April 19.

“We don’t want this suspect to harm anyone else, so please have a look at these photos,” said Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj. “If you recognize this man, we’d like you to contact our investigators.”

Police are asking anyone who may be able to identify the above suspect to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Quote file number 23-12960.

— With files from Cornelia Naylor