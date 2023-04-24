FortisBC hits new electric vehicle milestone in Southern Interior

Photo: FortisBC FortisBC owns and operates 42 electric vehicle direct current fast-charging stations across B.C.'s Southern Interior.

FortisBC’s electric vehicle network has hit a milestone, with over 30,000 charging events recorded across its public charging stations in the Southern Interior.

The network, which includes 42 fast-charging stations across 20 communities, has been designed to provide EV drivers with the confidence to travel through the region.

“It’s encouraging to see the amount of growth across our EV fast charging network in such a short period of time,” said George Thompson, EV infrastructure & investment manager, FortisBC.

“Investing in low-carbon transportation is a key part of FortisBC’s strategy to help reduce customers’ emissions, so we’re thrilled our EV charging network is performing so well.”

FortisBC’s EV network has been strategically placed along major highway corridors, making it easier for drivers to travel across the region. This has proved popular with British Columbians, who are among the highest adopters of EVs in North America.

“More residents and visitors in the Southern Interior are transitioning to EVs so it’s essential that charging stations are available to provide quick, convenient and reliable EV charging, allowing drivers to travel through the region with confidence,” said Thompson.

The network’s usage has continued to accelerate, with FortisBC anticipating it will reach 40,000 charging events by the end of the year.

British Columbians are also among the highest adopters of Zero Emission Vehicles in North America. According to CleanBC Go Electric 2022 Zero-Emission Vehicle Update, approximately 18 per cent of new light-duty vehicle sales in 2022 were ZEVs.