Chance of drought looms with rainfall well below average

Photo: Capital Regional District Sooke Lake Reservoir in September 2020. The reservoir reached capacity in mid-March, something that usually happens in early January.

Dry conditions through the fall last year, followed by relatively low precipitation in March, could lead to drought around the province, forecasters say.

Many factors are at play but the weather over the next few months will tell the tale, with some areas of B.C. more susceptible to drought than others.

The northeast and the Kootenays are among those locations. Vancouver Island is less liable to run into issues related to factors like snow melt that can affect the water supply.

The snow pack in January was 82 per cent of normal around the province, 70 per cent of normal on the south coast and 62 per cent of normal on Vancouver Island.

The Sooke Lake Reservoir reached capacity in mid-March — something that usually happens in early January — while low river flow can affect fish stocks and the general availability of water for farms and other uses.

The impacts of the dryness over recent months are continuing, said Dave Campbell, head of the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

“We are seeing that groundwater has been reduced in a lot of areas on the Island because of this persistent dry weather.”

The average rainfall from Sept. 1 to April 9 in the capital region is 1,445.4 millimetres, while that period in 2022-23 brought just 930 mm — 64 per cent of average.

But recent periods of rain have helped the overall situation on the Island, Campbell said.

“We’ve had a little bit of a reprieve the last couple of weeks,” he said. “That’s made a really significant difference on the Island’s rivers.

“We’re not seeing the same low flow on the rivers around the Island.”

Along with that, the water levels on large lakes such as Sproat and Cowichan have gone up.

“So we’re seeing that rebound from the last few rainfall events,” Campbell said.

But some bodies of water in other regions have had issues, such as Harrison Lake, where water levels have approached historic lows.

Victoria resident Dorothy Chambers, of the group Salmon in the City, said people are keeping an eye on urban streams around the capital region due to low water levels.

“I’m concerned about Colquitz and Craigflower creeks,” she said. “From a salmon perspective, the water has got to be flowing high enough to keep the temperature down.”

Chambers said warm conditions combined with low flows keep eggs from hatching and kill salmon fry.

Predicting how the water situation will look later in the spring and into the summer is hard, Campbell said.

“It’s difficult to project out in terms of things because the weather is such a key driver.”

A succession of months with above-average rainfall would go a long way toward easing concerns.

“April’s been a little more normal,” Campbell said.