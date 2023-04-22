Motorcycle rider killed in crash

Photo: Shane MacKichan. Emergency personnel were called to the scene at North Fraser Way and Wiggins Street in Burnaby Saturday morning after a motorcycle accident.

One person has died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi truck at North Fraser Way and Wiggins Street in Burnaby on Saturday morning.

The rider of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike in the accident about 11:15 a.m. The motorcycle came to rest a block away from the collision scene.

BC Emergency Health Services and the Burnaby Fire Department responded, treating and transporting the fallen rider to hospital. The victim died in hospital.

Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team along with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service were called to the scene and are investigating.