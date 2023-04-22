Two Vancouver destinations ranked top 10 most 'Instagrammable' places in Canada

Photo: Contributed

Vancouver is a very photogenic city.

Photos of the picturesque landscape are often shared on social media by locals and tourists alike, earning Vancouver a spot among other "Instagrammable" places.

This month, the city made the list of top 10 most Instagram-worthy destinations in Canada twice, including a list of the most Instagrammable stadiums across the country.

A new study by casino comparison site CasinoBonusCA.com ranked two popular Vancouver attractions in the top 10 most Instagrammable tourist destinations in Canada.

The study analyzed the number of Instagram posts containing relevant hashtags for the top 50 tourist destinations in the country according to popular travel sites to determine which one was most popular on Instagram.

Granville Island and Stanley Park both made the list.

The artisan shopping peninsula ranked in sixth place and was pictured in 819,990 Instagram posts containing relevant hashtags. The destination is most famous for its public market (and Lee's Donuts) as well as boutiques, theatres, and restaurants.

Stanley Park followed suit in seventh place with 789,493 Instagram posts. The massive park also made the list of top spots in Canada to enjoy spring.

Another Metro Vancouver destination was named one of the most Instagrammable tourist destinations. Whistler-Blackcomb Ski Resort ranked third with 3,526,920 Instagram posts.

East coast's Old Montreal, Quebec, and Niagara Falls, Ontario, made up the top of the chart in first and second place.