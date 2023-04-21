One dead in Highway 3 crash near Christina Lake

Photo: Colin Dacre

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash overnight on Highway 3 near Christina Lake.

Police say they were called to the crash at 12:30 a.m. on Friday near the junction with Highway 395 west of the community.

Upon arrival, officers found the lone occupant of the vehicle dead.

“The investigation, being assisted by a traffic analyst from the BC Highway Patrol, is still ongoing. Details of the deceased are not being released at this time,” said Cpl. James Grandy, who added that alcohol has not been ruled out.

No additional details were released by police.