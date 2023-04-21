Northern Health has 58.8% more hospital deaths after major surgery than rest of B.C.

Photo: Google Street View Dawson Creek & District Hospital.

Northern Health had 58.8 per cent more hospital deaths following major surgery in 2021-22 than the provincial average and 49 per cent more than the rest of Canada, according to a report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

Dawson Creek & District Hospital has the highest rate of hospital deaths after major surgery in Northern Health at 5.3 per cent, while the University Hospital of Northern BC located in Prince George has a rate of 3.6 per cent.

The best result is at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital that has a rate of 1.5 per cent, sitting below the B.C. average of 1.8 per cent. The national rate is at two per cent, while Northern Health is at 3.3 per cent.

The report. 30-Day In-Hospital Mortality Following Major Surgery, states that although not all deaths are preventable, reporting on and comparing mortality rates for major surgical procedures may increase awareness of surgical safety and act as a signal for hospitals to investigate their processes of care.

The report looks at the rate of in-hospital deaths within 30 days of major surgery per 100 major surgical cases.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information provides comparable and actionable data and information that is used to accelerate improvements in health care, health system performance and population health across Canada.

For more information visit www.cihi.ca.