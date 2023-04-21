Prince George armed standoff ends peacefully

Photo: File photo

Prince George RCMP’s Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators were called to resolve an incident north of the city Thursday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 7900 block of Block Drive.

When officers arrived at the location, they were informed there was an altercation in a residence and that a man was inside with a firearm.

“After some time, the suspect came out of the residence and was arrested without further incident by police,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP said.

There were no injuries reported.

The suspect will remain in police custody until his first court appearance.