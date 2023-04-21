209304
UBC network down in Vancouver, Kelowna

UBC network down

The University of British Columbia is experiencing problems across their network.

According to the university's social media accounts, UBC’s Vancouver and Okanagan campuses are currently experiencing a significant network outage affecting systems hosted on campus.

Posted at 9:22 a.m., the university website says, "we are working with network providers to restore service as soon as possible and determine the root cause."

All in-person, on-paper exams are proceeding. Students writing in person, on-paper exams can go to students.ubc.ca to find the location of their exams.

The university says some in-person online exams may be affected.

For information on affected services, students can follow the link.

The university is monitoring the situation and will provide updates when available.

