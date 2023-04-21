UBC network down in Vancouver, Kelowna

Photo: UBC Media Relations

The University of British Columbia is experiencing problems across their network.

According to the university's social media accounts, UBC’s Vancouver and Okanagan campuses are currently experiencing a significant network outage affecting systems hosted on campus.

Posted at 9:22 a.m., the university website says, "we are working with network providers to restore service as soon as possible and determine the root cause."

UBC’s Vancouver and Okanagan campuses are experiencing a significant network outage affecting systems hosted on campus. We’re monitoring the situation and will provide updates when available.



Please go to https://t.co/AWTsDnp9Ta for more info. pic.twitter.com/gFJ2cptVX8 — University of British Columbia (@UBC) April 21, 2023

All in-person, on-paper exams are proceeding. Students writing in person, on-paper exams can go to students.ubc.ca to find the location of their exams.

The university says some in-person online exams may be affected.

For information on affected services, students can follow the link.

The university is monitoring the situation and will provide updates when available.