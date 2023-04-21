Local wines from small family run wineries released this weekend

Photo: Contributed

A unique selection of local wines will be available at BC Liquor stores starting Saturday April 22.

The highly anticpated VQA Spring Release will showcase small, family run wineries as well as new varieties and vintages from established BC Vintners Quality Alliance brands.

“I am thrilled to be part of the VQA Release at BC Liquor. It was a pleasure to source the wines and connect with producers across BC,” said Barbara Philip, master of wine and BCL manager responsible for selecting wines for the release.

Wine enthusiasts can expect a wide selection of products, ranging from iconic reds to wines never before seen in BCL. Prices will range from $15.99 to $159.99, with wines from 30 BC wineries set to hit the shelves of 127 BCL stores.

Each store will receive a specially curated selection of products, depending on its size and location. Customers are encouraged to check the BC Liquor website for information on specific store allocations.

Some of the top picks from the release include:

2020 Burrowing Owl Cabernet Franc: An elegant, complex and textural Cabernet Franc with aromas of violets, blueberry, blackberry and black plum with shortbread, lavender, coffee and dark chocolate notes (three bottle limit).

Adega Merlot 2019: This fruit-forward wine has aromas of blackberry, plums and cocoa. Strawberry and soft toffee complement the vanilla and oak undertones.

Blasted Church Chardonnay: Bright citrus, orchard fruits, fresh cream and toastiness on the nose and palate make this Okanagan Chard a delight to drink. The texture is round with enough green apple to keep it fresh.

Bordertown Malbec: Matured in French oak, this wine begins with the appealing perfumed aromas of the varietal- blueberry and blackcurrant. On the palate, it is full and delivers intense flavours of blueberry, raspberry and black cherry.

Dirty Laundry Hush Red: On the nose you will find pomegranate, raspberry jam and cherry cola. The flavours carry through to the palate with the addition of cherry hard candy and a hint of vanilla.

Due to limited quantities, some products will have purchase limits in place. Customers are advised to arrive early to avoid disappointment.