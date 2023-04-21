Better flood preparation will help protect BC communities

Photo: Contributed

New flood-hazard mapping tools are set to be rolled out across communities in British Columbia as part of a wider investment in flood mitigation measures.

"Understanding the risk posed by floods is the first step in helping prevent the damage they can cause," said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests.

"By providing more widespread flood-hazard mapping, we are providing communities with the tools they need to properly prepare for extreme weather as we all confront the challenges of climate change."

The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and the Ministry of Forests are investing $8.69 million in the mapping project, which will be completed by March 2024.

The first five flood-hazard mapping areas, which include approximately 70 communities, are along:

the Fraser and Nechako rivers in the Prince George area;

the Bulkley and Skeena rivers from Houston to downstream of Terrace;

Shuswap Lake and the mainstem rivers that drain into it;

the Nicola and Coldwater rivers ; and

the Coquihalla and Fraser rivers from Yale to Mission.

The funding will also support the province's Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy. The initiative will be bolstered by a further $4.33 million in federal funding from the Flood Hazard Identification and Mapping Program with Natural Resources Canada. The mapping project will provide a detailed understanding of potential flooding, helping to inform local decisions about zoning and flood construction levels.

"With climate-related events becoming more frequent and severe, it's essential that we invest in flood-hazard mapping so people and communities can understand and reduce their flood risks," said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

"This work complements the development of our provincial Disaster and Climate Risk and Resilience Assessment and will contribute to ClimateReadyBC, which helps communities access resources and understand risks. Through these initiatives, we are working to make British Columbia a safer, more resilient province."

The work is part of the province's overall vision for flood mitigation, which was developed in response to feedback from the public and First Nations communities.