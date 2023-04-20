Bail revoked for Jessica Kane, Vancouver escort accused of drugging clients

Photo: BC Courts file photo

Bail has been revoked for a Vancouver escort accused of drugging and robbing clients in Burnaby, Surrey, Langley and Vancouver.

Jessica Kane, 31, was charged in September 2022 with manslaughter, seven counts of administering a stupefying or overpowering drug or substance, six counts of theft over $5,000, one count of theft, four counts of fraud and two counts of extortion.

On Jan. 9, Kane was charged in another alleged drugging and robbery while she was out on bail.

She has been released twice but was most recently taken back into custody on March 23 for allegedly failing to comply with her house arrest conditions, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The Crown successfully applied to have her bail revoked after a hearing in Vancouver provincial court Wednesday, which means Kane will stay in jail until her charges are dealt with in court.

Because of a publication ban, no information presented at Kane’s bail hearings – including the judges’ reasons for granting or denying bail – can be published.

Kane’s next court dates is scheduled for April 28 in Surrey and May 4 in Vancouver.

The allegations against her have not been proven in court.