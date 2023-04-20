Vancouver police seek 'violent' man in Canada-wide

Photo: .

Vancouver police are looking to the public to help them locate a man wanted Canada-wide.

Steven Frederickson, 56, is considered to be violent and poses a risk to public safety. He's currently on a long-term supervision order.

Frederickson is six foot, one inches tall with a slim build and a long grey beard. He has long grey hair and is typically seen wearing sunglasses. Police say he's also legally deaf.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue Vancouver Canucks baseball cap, a blue jacket and light blue jeans.

Frederickson left his halfway house on April 19 and has failed to return as mandated by his court-ordered conditions.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.