89-year-old woman shoved to ground in Burnaby mall stranger assault spree

Burnaby RCMP are looking for a suspect in a stranger assault spree that saw an 89-year-old woman shoved to the ground.

At about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police got a call about an assault in progress inside the Metrotown mall, according to a Burnaby RCMP news release.

An 89-year-old woman had been walking through the mall, according to police, when a stranger came up and pushed her to the ground.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening head injuries, according to police.

After looking at mall security video, investigators determined the suspect had also pushed a man seconds before assaulting the woman.

The suspect exited the mall near the bus loop and then pushed another man before proceeding toward the SkyTrain station, according to police.

Neither of the men shoved by the suspect has reported the incident to police, and Burnaby RCMP is urging them and any other victims in the area to come forward.

It is fortunate that the elderly victim did not sustain more serious injuries after this unprovoked assault, Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the release. Please contact our investigators if you can identify the suspect ... Officers are still working to determine a motive.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-seven male with a beard and a medium build, wearing a black jacket with white stripes, a green camouflage baseball cap and dark pants and shoes.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspect is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Quote file number 23-12960.