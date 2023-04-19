Here's what the new ferries between Vancouver and the Island will look like

Photo: Vancouver Island Ferry Company The Vancouver Island Ferry Company is unveiling it's branding and ferries for a new Vancouver to Nanaimo service.

Soon people will spot ships sporting green hulls and 'Hullo' emblazoned across their bridge speeding into the Burrard Inlet and docking near the Vancouver Convention Centre.

They're part of the new passenger-only ferry service from the Vancouver Island Ferry Company between downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo.

The two 354-passenger catamarans are expected in local waters later this spring, according to a press release unveiling the brand, new ships, and more details about the soon-to-launch ferries. They're currently undergoing sea trials in Vietnam.

"The vessels are built and going through rigorous sea trials and the terminal areas are in the process of being upgraded to welcome our guests. Hullo is in ship-shape and almost ready to serve its communities," says the company's CEO Alastair Caddick in the release.

A groundbreaking took place on April 19 in Nanaimo for a new welcome centre.

The company announced a variety of details as well. They're starting with two ships and plan on up to seven daily round-trip sailings across the Strait of Georgia, with trips lasting about 70 minutes from port to port. There will be three service tiers: comfort, premium, and business. What those will cost and what they come with has yet to be announced, but everyone will get WiFi.