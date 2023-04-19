The Vancouver Canadians field is getting a new name

Photo: .

A new naming rights deal means the Vancouver Canadians home field has a new, longer name.

The team announced a new deal with Rogers Communications on April 18, which means the team is now playing on Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. The venue has been called Nat Bailey since the late 1970s, when it was named after the founder of White Spot Nat Bailey, who was a big baseball fan and local supporter of the sport.

“Expanding our relationship with Rogers comes right as this franchise and this ballpark begin a new era,” says Jake Kerr, Chair of the Vancouver Canadians, in a press release.

Additionally, an annual community initiative involving the Canadians and Rogers has been promised, though details haven't been released.

Kerr and his business partner Jeff Mooney recently sold the High-A team, affiliated with the Toronto Blue Jays, to Diamond Baseball Holdings, an American company that owns several minor league teams.

The city-owned stadium, built in 1951, will be getting some "state-of-the-art renovations," as well, Kerr adds.

With files from Bob Kronbauer.