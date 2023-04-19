Parole denied for B.C. man who molested girl in her bedroom

Photo: Glacier Media

A B.C. man who broke into a Surrey child's bedroom and molested her has been denied parole — again.

Kyle Wayne Berkson, 49, is serving an indeterminate sentence as a dangerous offender after being convicted in 2011 of breaking-and-entering, uttering threats, sexual assault with a weapon and sexual touching.

The assault occurred in April 2010 when Berkson broke into a home and snuck into a nine-year-old girl's bedroom in the middle of the night, and assaulted her.

Berkson applied for day and full parole but was denied. He was previously denied in 2017.

"At the present time, you agree you are not ready for release to the community,” states the Parole Board's decision.

Parole Board documents describe Berkson as both a contact and non-contact sexual offender who has failed to control his sexual impulses.

"The criminal profile on your file indicates your victim pool was deep and included vulnerable males and females,” states the decision.

The documents outline a history of violent behaviour, including a sexual assault on a five-year-old boy in the mid-90s and a break-and-enter using a ladder into a home in 1999. Berkson also had several computer servers and a website with child sexual exploitation imagery on them at the time of his arrest in 2010.

In prison, Berkson has racked up over 20 charges, including for taking unauthorized items without permission, possessing drug strips and being found in possession of substances and tobacco. He has not been charged since 2022.

A recent psychological risk assessment found Berkson has a moderate-high risk for sexual re-offending and a high risk for general and violent re-offending.

Offenders on day parole must return nightly to a community-based residential facility or halfway house unless authorized by the Parole Board of Canada. People can apply for day parole six months before full parole eligibility dates or six months into the sentence.

Full parole typically follows the successful completion of day parole, and they usually reside in a private residence.