New West shooting: One man in hospital, two suspects in custody

Photo: Glacier Media

A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a daytime shooting in downtown New Westminster – an incident that saw police fan out into other neighbourhoods to locate suspects.

Local police officers responded to a shooting on the 700 block of Carnarvon Street about noon on Tuesday, April 18, according to a press release from the New Westminster Police Department.

“A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and two suspects are in police custody,” said the news release. “The Major Crime Unit has since taken conduct of this investigation.”

New Westminster police are asking any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police to call Major Crime Unit investigators at 604-529-2430.

“Our Major Crime Unit is in the very early stages of this investigation,” Hailey Finnigan, the New Westminster Police Department’s strategic communications coordinator, said in a statement to the Record. “At the moment, they’re interviewing witnesses and canvassing for CCTV footage.”

According to the press release, the incident resulted in a large police presence at the Royal Columbian Hospital.

“While the shooting did occur on Carnarvon Street, patrol officers fanned out into other neighbourhoods in order to apprehend the suspects connected to this incident,” Finnigan said,