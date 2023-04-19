Rockfall reduces Trans-Canada Highway to single lane east of Golden

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic east of Golden.

DriveBC reports rocks remain on the road just east of the city, however.

Expect delays due to congestion.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed this morning east of Golden, due to rockfall on the road.

DriveBC reports rocks on the highway between Golden Donald Upper Road and the Yoho Bridge, two to seven kilometres east of Golden.

A scene assessment is in progress.

The route is closed in both directions.

An alternate route is available via Highways 95 and 93S.