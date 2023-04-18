Man dead after shooting in Grand Forks, B.C.

Photo: Colin Dacre

A man was shot dead over the weekend in Grand Forks.

Police say they were called to a rural home on Granby Road at 2 a.m. for the shooting.

Despite the life-saving efforts of police and paramedics, the 33-year-old male victim, who had a gunshot wound, died at the scene.

A 43-year old man was arrested by officers but has since been released.

RCMP say both parties were known to each other and there is no risk to the public. The shooting is being investigated by the BC RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit.

RCMP did not release any further details.

The Boundary School District issued a brief statement Tuesday, regarding “a tragic event that took place in Grand Forks over the weekend.”

“An active police investigation is ongoing, however, there is no risk to schools,” Superintendent Anna Lautard.

“While this event did not happen at school, the district knows it will have an impact on some of the school community members. We are doing all we can to ensure students and staff are supported during this difficult time.”

The identity of the deceased man has not been released.