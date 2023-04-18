'A heart of gold': Family mourning after Grand Forks man shot and killed

Photo: Melanie Mcqueen Joshua Lockwood in a recent photo with a new puppy.

The man shot and killed over the weekend in Grand Forks has been identified by his family.

Joshua Lockwood, 33, died in a shooting at a rural home on Granby Road. Police were called to the home Sunday at 2 a.m., and despite the life saving efforts of police and paramedics, died at the scene.

The 43-year-old man who was arrested at the scene has since been released while police investigate.

Lockwood’s step-mother, Melanie Mcqueen, says she has been told by RCMP that it could be several months before a case can be built and charges brought in relation to the death.

“That feels like forever to me,” she said.

“They just want to build a proper case and make sure — [the detective] promised me that his utmost job was to do justice for Joshua.”

“Josh was absolutely amazing. He had the kindest heart. And you know, he always said, he just wanted everyone to be happy and get along,” Mcqueen continued.

Lockwood’s father, Rick Culbert, said his son “had a heart of gold.”

“Our grief is profound. He was just an angel,” Mcqueen said, explaining Lockwood leaves behind an elementary-school-aged daughter.

Lockwood’s signature greeting was "hey, hey," Mcqueen said.

"He phoned me almost every day. 'Hey, hey how are you Mama Mel?' God, I loved that boy with all my heart. That man took away a shining star in our life."

Mcqueen said the family has been overwhelmed by messages of support from the tight-knit community of Grand Forks and Midway.

“So many people have reached out to me, a lot of the people that Josh knew, I know, because it's a small community,” she continued. “But there's a lot more who reached out to me who I don't even know to just, you know, send me little pictures of him or just tell me the kind of things he did.”

That tight-knit community also meant news of the shooting spread quickly, well before police issued a statement Tuesday afternoon. That led the local school district to issue a statement trying to alleviate concerns.

“The rumour mill is going, that someone has died, and that the man who shot him is free. I think it scared a lot of the children. So I think they thought that it was necessary. Just to ease the worry with the children,” Mcqueen said.

She said the family has not been told much about the circumstances of Lockwood’s death, but that is not where their priorities are now.

“I just want to bring him home after the autopsy and put him to rest, that’s all I want.”

The delays associated with starting a criminal case related to Lockwood’s death are likely due to the 2016 Supreme Court of Canada Jordan ruling that placed firm limits on the length of legal proceedings. Investigators and prosecutors now typically wait until an entire case is built before starting the clock on the court proceedings.

The Boundary School District issued a brief statement Tuesday, regarding “a tragic event that took place in Grand Forks over the weekend.”

“An active police investigation is ongoing, however, there is no risk to schools,” Superintendent Anna Lautard.

“While this event did not happen at school, the district knows it will have an impact on some of the school community members. We are doing all we can to ensure students and staff are supported during this difficult time.”

