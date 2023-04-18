B.C. sex offender who targeted seniors denied parole

Photo: Handout/Vancouver Police. Jason Anthony White.

A convicted high-risk sex offender who attacked an 86-year-old Vancouver woman has been denied parole.

Jason Anthony White, also known as Jason Eugene Rindero, had already been declared a dangerous offender when he attempted to break into the older woman's Oakridge home in April 2016, breaking her wrist and causing her to slash her hand in the struggle.

He was thwarted when the woman's home alarm sounded. He was later arrested on a Canada-wide warrant at a construction site at the University of British Columbia's Vancouver campus, where he worked.

White was on a 10-year long-term supervision order during the April 2016 attack, having been convicted of breaking into the home of a 74-year-old Nanaimo woman in February 1994. In that case, he had violently sexually assaulted and robbed the victim.



The 52-year-old sought day or full parole in the Lower Mainland or Fraser Valley.

Parole Board documents describe White as lacking empathy and having a history of re-offending while subject to probation and bail conditions, including three instances in 2013 where he had hostile interactions with his counsellor, an assault against a supervisor, and assaulted two young females at a SkyTrain station.

"Given the very serious nature of your offending, your poor performance on past conditional releases and in the absence of a detailed release plan, the (case management team) does not believe your risk is manageable in the community," states the decision.

Instead, the case management team recommends a "slow" and "gradual" reintegration to ensure public safety.

The board said his history under community supervision has been very poor. It also notes that his victims range from 10 to 86 years old.

Previous psychological assessments indicate that he is at an extremely high risk to re-offend generally, violently and sexually. An updated psychological risk assessment was not done for this review.

Parole Board documents state his risk issues include a variety of sexual deviancies "including voyeurism, frottage, gerontophilia and fetishism."

If White were to be released, he would be referred to the community sex offender maintenance program, but none of these facilities are prepared to support him.

White did not prepare any submissions or written representation for the review.

"This pattern of serious offending began early in your life and has been continuous," states the board. "The behaviour has continued despite you participating in correctional programming and in spite of diligent supervision."

Offenders on day parole must return nightly to a community-based residential facility or halfway house unless authorized by the Parole Board of Canada. People can apply for day parole six months before full parole eligibility dates or six months into the sentence.

Full parole typically follows the successful completion of day parole, and they usually reside in a private residence.