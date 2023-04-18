BC Wildfire Service to conduct prescribed burn in Kettle Valley

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service and the Kootenay Boundary Region are conducting a 25-hectare ecosystem restoration burn in the Kettle Valley area of the Southeast Fire Centre, starting as early as Friday.

The burn will take place about three kilometres north of Rock Creek and may impact residents living near the burn area. Smoke will be highly visible from Rock Creek and surrounding communities and may also be visible to motorists travelling along Highways 3 and 33.

The burn is expected to start Friday and will proceed as along as conditions are favourable and allow for smoke from the burn operation to disperse, though smoke may also linger in the following days.

Key goals of this prescribed burn include:

help restore forest health and a properly functioning ecosystem,

enhance species at risk habitat by reintroducing open forest conditions,

improve ungulate habitat by increasing native forage diversity and abundance, and

reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area.

The BC Wildfire Service regularly works with land managers to undertake fuel management activities, including the use of prescribed burns, as method of achieving land management objectives, reducing the severity of future wildfires, and improving the ecosystem and wildfire resilience.

