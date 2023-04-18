Two puppies found abandoned in box in Burnaby park

Photo: SPCA Koda and Tia were found abandoned in the bushes of Byne Creek Park in Burnaby.

In a box, hidden in the bushes of Byrne Creek Park in Burnaby, someone abandoned two little six-week-old puppies.

On March 21, a Good Samaritan found the German shepherd mix puppies – male and female siblings – and immediately brought them to the BC SPCA in Burnaby.

“Tia and Koda were frightened and cold when they first arrived,” manager of the BC SPCA’s Burnaby animal centre, Nicole McBain, said in a news release.

“After we were able to warm them up, they got much more comfortable and started behaving more like puppies.”

But a trip to the emergency veterinary hospital showed that Tia, the female puppy, had numerous health issues including an injured and infected front leg, as well as gastrointestinal issues including diarrhea.

The cause of the injury isn’t known, but the SPCA said trauma is suspected.

The puppies were transferred to the BC SPCA’s community animal centre in Richmond and fostered.

Tia required blood tests and X-rays for her leg, as well as IV antibiotics, anti-nausea medication and probiotics for her swollen stomach.

“Since being in our care, little Tia has blossomed,” said Shaw. “She is the sweetest, most snuggly girl. She is growing more confident every day and loves to be around people.”

The SPCA is raising money for Tia’s treatment, which will be matched up to $3,500 by Petsecure Pet Health Insurance.

Tia’s brother Koda is healthy and in good spirits – Shaw told Glacier Media he’s already been adopted.

And Tia?

Shaw said she’s been responding well to her treatments, and has “a match made in heaven” family waiting to adopt her.

“She’s been an absolute little trooper,” Shaw said. “Her current foster mom (said) ‘I thought I was getting a sick puppy! Did you give me the wrong one?’”

“Because she’s back to her bouncy, happy, playful, ravenous, hungry … puppy self. … She’s just really bounced back.”