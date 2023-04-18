Drug deaths continue to kill B.C. residents at staggering rate

Photo: Contributed

Toxic drugs have killed 49 people in the four major centres in the Thompson-Okanagan in the first three months of the year.

New data released by the BC Coroners Service Tuesday placed the provincial death toll at 596, equating to an average of 6.4 deaths a day.

Kelowna has recorded 19 deaths, Vernon nine, Kamloops 18 and Penticton three.

Across the Interior Health region, there have been 83 deaths.

"On April 14, we once again observed the anniversary of the longest public-health emergency in our province's history," said Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner.

"Since the emergency was first declared, more than 11,000 people have lost their lives due to the unregulated drug supply. This is a crisis of incomprehensible scale, and I extend my deepest condolences to everyone who has experienced the loss of someone they loved."

The 596 lives lost between in the first three months of the year is the second-highest total ever recorded in the first three months of a calendar year, behind only 2022 (599 lives lost). The total number of deaths equates to a province-wide death rate of 44.1 deaths per 100,000 population.

"It is clear that an urgent response to this crisis is required and overdue," said Lapointe, calling for a regulated safe supply of substances as well as “provincial standards for the provision of evidence-based treatment and recovery services, along with requirements for reporting outcomes."

LaPointe says tens of thousands of British Columbians remain at risk of dying from toxic drugs and that the problem is happening all over the province.

"All areas of our province are immensely affected by this crisis, and collaboration, innovation and rejection of old stereotypes and failed solutions are necessary to prevent future deaths."

In 2023, 71 per cent of those dying from toxic drugs were between the ages of 30 and 59, with 77 per cent being male.