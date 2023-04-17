Teen fatally stabbed on Surrey bus was ‘not a random attack': police

Photo: Ethan Bespflug/Facebook Ethan Bespflug, 17, died after being stabbed on a Surrey bus on April 11. A Burnaby man has since been charged.

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing of a teenage boy on a bus in Surrey.

Homicide investigators announced Monday that a 20-year-old Burnaby man was arrested at a local residence Sunday. He's since been charged in connection to Ethan Bespflug's death.



The 17-year-old was on a bus near the King George Skytrain Station when the altercation occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on April 11. He later died in the hospital.

Investigators say the attack wasn't random, and the two knew each other through a third party, but they would not elaborate more on that connection.

The man charged, who has not been named, is known to police, according to Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

His family reports that Bespflug was on his way home when the attack occurred.

"Ethan was a young, bright boy unarmed, and now his mother will forever be waiting for him to get off that bus," writes his aunt Andrea Van Der Gracht on a GoFundMe page. "He woke up and went to school in the morning and never came back.

Police have increased patrols around the transit hub since Bespflug's death.

"Such violence ... it generates fear in our society," says Surrey RCMP Officer-in-charge Brian Edwards.