RCMP arrest man who ran Hwy 3 roadblock caused by mudslide

Photo: YRB-Kootenay Boundary Hwy3 Mudslide 5 Km East of Christina Lake between McRae Road and McRae Rest Area.

A driver was arrested at his Christina Lake home after he ran a Highway 3 roadblock that was the result of a mudslide.

Grand Forks RCMP says they received a report that a vehicle ran the roadblock just east of Christina Lake, on Highway 3, on April 11. The driver ignored requests to stop and drove around the debris and highway crews.

"While we can sympathize with all the motorists and travellers who were impacted by this road closure caused by the landslide, there is simply no excuse to risk your safety and put others in harms way," stated Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

"Highway crew members face various risks and dangers and we are just very happy that no one was hurt in this matter."

Once officers began their investigation, they were able to quickly identify the driver and locate the 64-year-old man at his Christina Lake home. He is facing charges of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and is expected to appear in court at the end of June 2023.