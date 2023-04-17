Ski season officially over as last Okanagan hill closes

Chelsey Mutter

The winter ski season is officially over now that SilverStar has closed its hill. The mountain resort held its final day of the season this past Sunday.

“It’s been a fantastic season, tons of snow, 7.6 meters of snow has fallen over the year. We’re still sitting on a 2-meter base which is pretty incredible,” said Ian Jenkins, director of sales and marketing for SilverStar Mountain Resort.

“We opened early, we stayed open late. So really, what else can you say? A fantastic season.”

The hill had lots of activities for anyone wanting to hit the slopes. There were beer gardens, a rail jam where skiers could try their hand at riding on rails, and Hawaiian shirt day. People definitely joined in on the fun.

“It’s kind of a bit of a ski tradition, a lot of times on the last day of the year, to put on something, maybe a retro outfit, or your Hawaiian shirt, or a bear [costume], and just have some fun with it on the last day of the year,” said Jenkins.

Now that the resort’s winter season is finished, it's gearing up for summer. Jenkins says the hill needs its snowpack to melt before the summer trails can open up.

“The big thing for us is hopefully we get some of the beautiful Okanagan weather. It warms up, and snow will melt pretty fast once it starts getting going,” explained Jenkins.

“That’s what we’re hoping for. We do get out and give mother nature a hand and get shovels and dig out some of the trails so we’re ready to go for the bike park season.”

SilverStar Mountain Resort is hoping to be open for the summer season on June 23, 2023. Keep an eye on the resort's website for more information on when it’ll open.