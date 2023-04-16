Body found in Kiskatinaw River near bridge

Photo: .

Dawson Creek RCMP were contacted Saturday after discovery of a body of a man in the Kiskatinaw River near the Kiskatinaw Bridge on the Old Alaska Highway.

BC RCMP's North District Major Crime Unit were contacted for assistance and has taken conduct of the investigation.

Police have asked anyone who was near the historic Bridge or has video and photographs of that area between Friday April 14 and 15 to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.

Investigators describe the man as approximately 30-50 years of age.