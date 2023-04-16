Boring breakthrough: Broadway subway tunneling machine makes it to Vancouver's city hall station

Photo: .

Elsie, one of the two boring machines working to clear a tunnel under Broadway in Vancouver has made it to the SkyTrain station at the intersection with Cambie Street.

The machine broke through at Broadway-City Hall on Friday, April 14, completing the stretch from the Mount Pleasant station site in under three months. The Broadway-City Hall station is the second of five stations the tunneling machine has to bore to.

"The Broadway Subway Project will extend the Millennium Line 5.7 kilometres from VCC-Clark Station to West Broadway and Arbutus Street," states the province in a press release.

Elsie is currently at its deepest point at this station at more than 20 meters underground; this is due to the Canada Line being above it.

Phyllis, the second of the two machines, is currently heading towards the Broadway-City Hall station. It ha been about a month behind Elsie, boring a second tunnel.

Elsie will now pause for maintenance before continuing on later this spring. The next station is the halfway point: Oak-Vancouver General Hospital station.