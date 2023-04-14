Steven Bacon sentenced to life in prison for murder of Vancouver Island teen

Photo: Contributed Steven Bacon

Steven Bacon pushed 16-year-old Makayla Chang, then strangled the unconscious teenager and buried her in a shallow grave in south Nanaimo on the early morning of March 18, 2017, court heard Friday.

The information was revealed for the first time at Bacon’s sentencing hearing for the second-degree murder of the teenager, who disappeared in March 2017. Her body was found two months later.

Bacon, who was initially charged with first-degree murder of the teen he called his “Dearest Baby Bird” and “the most precious person he has ever known,” reported her disappearance to Nanaimo RCMP. He pleaded not guilty to the crime in October 2020, then changed his plea to guilty in August 2022.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Robin Baird accepted a joint submission from Crown and defence and sentenced Bacon to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 20 years.

“Mr. Bacon, you have committed an appalling crime, a cowardly crime, a vicious crime. You have robbed a 16-year-old child of all the remaining years of her life. You have cast a permanent pall of sorrow and grief over her family and friends. You have caused serious and enduring damage to this community’s sense of safety, peace and tranquility,” said Baird.

As Bacon was led away in handcuffs, Makayla’s family and friends cheered and clapped.

In April 2017, Nanaimo search-and-rescue crews combed through the ravine area of Colliery Dam Park and Cat Stream Park looking for clues to Makayla’s whereabouts.

The RCMP and a tactical team executed search warrants twice at 609 Bruce Ave., where Bacon lived in the basement suite and where Makayla was known to stay. Police searched both inside and outside the property. They also did a grid search of a vacant property at 601 Bruce Ave.

Bacon was arrested in Fredericton, N.B., in September 2019 after Nanaimo RCMP made a Canada-wide appeal for help locating him as a person of interest in the case. He was charged with Makayla’s murder in September 2020 and pleaded not guilty to the crime in October 2020.

In August 2022, he changed his plea to guilty.