Skier lucky to be alive after 150-metre fall in Whistler backcountry

Photo: Contributed

Tareef Dedhar is spending the next few weeks lying in a bed on the first floor of his grandmother’s Vancouver home. The 25-year-old Squamish resident isn’t able to walk while he recovers from an open tibia fracture, a broken pelvis, a shattered ankle and a couple of broken ribs, plus some nerve damage to his left wrist.

He’s lucky. “All things considered, it could have been much worse,” Dedhar said.

Dedhar suffered the laundry list of injuries falling off a cliff face on Wedge Mountain, in the Whistler backcountry, on March 17. According to his tracking watch, Dedhar fell about 150 metres, or nearly 500 feet, reaching a top speed of about 80 km/h That’s roughly the equivalent of a 45-storey building. Doctors estimate it will take between nine months and a year to regain most of his functionality.

The skier found himself above the rock face, attempting to navigate his way into the Northwest Couloir after realizing he and his touring partner, Charles-Antoine Leblanc, had missed the corniced entrance to their intended line. They had travelled too low on the ridge while following a digital map on their way down from the summit.

Tired after a few minutes of retracing their steps uphill and still far from the top of the couloir, the pair spotted what they observed to be a potential entrance to the slope. They knew the sheer terrain to skier’s left of the couloir was “unskiable,” said Dedhar, but after looking at maps, were satisfied a hard traverse right over a couple of small ridges would lead into the couloir and save them the uphill travel.

“I kind of wanted to go back up, but he was pretty confident that he could traverse there,” Leblanc recalled. “But I said, ‘I’m not going to go first.’”

Sitting on a ledge, Dedhar clipped into his skis and dropped in. The shallow, sugary snow gave way instantly, taking Dedhar with it.

“I was fearing the worst, that he was dead, because I couldn’t see what was after the last point where I saw him,” Leblanc said. “I thought it was probably a cliff, but I didn’t know how big it was.”

Dedhar tumbled for a few seconds before realizing he was airborne. “I thought it was over,” he said. “After what felt like a second or two, I saw that little snow patch where I ended up landing [and thought], ‘If I land there, there’s a chance.’ I was lucky enough to get that chance and land in that snow, and I managed to escape with my life and most of my body.”

Dedhar wrote about the experience in a lengthy trip report posted on his blog, Tareef’s Mountain Misadventures, earlier this month—a practice the self-described “peakbagger” has kept up during his first full winter of ski touring. “For me, my trips are never fully complete until I do that,” he said. “The process of writing about that … is something I enjoy, and in this case, it was definitely a good way to process the entirety of the events.”

What went wrong?

Leblanc and Dedhar had climbed to Wedgemount Lake the night before. They slept for a few hours in the emergency hut, with a plan to set off early enough to avoid skiing sun-baked slopes later in the day.

It was the pair’s second venture into the backcountry together after meeting through the South Coast Touring Facebook group. The week prior, they had climbed Mount Matier, in the Duffey Lake area, in less-than-ideal visibility.

Leblanc, a splitboarder, was new to the Sea to Sky after moving to the corridor from the Yukon late last year, and looking for crews to tour with. “I saw how he was [on Matier] and I kind of wanted to do something bigger with him, because I knew he had pretty good mountaineering experience,” said Leblanc. “I suggested to do Wedge, and he accepted.”

This time, it was a bluebird day with temperatures in the valley forecast to approach double digits. They made it to the summit shortly after 11 a.m. without issue. Just a few hours later, Dedhar was propped up on the steep snow, broken but unsure of the extent of his injuries and hyperventilating from the cold, while he and Leblanc—who just as miraculously made it to his touring partner in one piece after cutting left and scraping his way over the cliff band and down a narrow chute—waited the more than three hours for a search-and-rescue (SAR) helicopter to show up.

SAR volunteers extricated Dedhar with a longline and flew him to the Whistler Health Care Centre, before returning to collect Leblanc. The following day, Leblanc skinned up to Wedgemount Lake to collect the overnight gear they’d left at the hut, while Dedhar laid on an operating table at Vancouver General Hospital.

The gradient maps gave Leblanc an idea of the level of exposure at hand, “but looking back at the slope from the helicopter, I probably wouldn’t have guessed it was that big,” he said.

So, where did it all go wrong?

It’s a question both men have asked themselves since Dedhar rolled to a stop after his long fall.

Dedhar cited “a bunch of different factors” leading to the unfortunate outcome, from failing to probe the snow he was dropping into, to not even considering the less-taxing option to skin up to the couloir instead of bootpacking. A major takeaway, said Dedhar, is the importance of “asking yourself why you’re making the decision or the evaluation that you’re making,” he explained. “If I’m sitting there, putting my skis on, feeling that snow, and I say, ‘That seems fine,’ why? Why does it seem fine? … Not just waiting for someone else to second-guess your decisions, but second-guessing your own decisions.”

For Leblanc, the incident served as a lesson to listen to his intuition in the mountains.

Dedhar acknowledged his quick “ramp up to the objectives” he’s tackled since first venturing into the backcountry on skis, despite a lack of more experienced mentors to tackle those objectives with.

But, asked if they would still consider that day’s objective comfortably within their skill set, with the benefit of hindsight, both Dedhar and Leblanc said they would.

“I was quite comfortable the whole way [up],” said Dedhar. “On the way down, clearly, it didn’t go as planned, but the things that led up to what happened are definitely mitigatable.”

While Leblanc clocked a few more backcountry trips in the days and weeks after Wedge, Dedhar’s journey back will take a little longer.

“Lots of slow, boring walks up forest roads for a while and a fairly good amount of nice, easy greens and blues on the resort for a bit before I’m back in the mountains skiing backcountry terrain, but I definitely plan to be back,” he admitted.