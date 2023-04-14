Steveston Harbour warns of sea lion danger after yet another close encounter

Photo: Glacier Media

Steveston Harbour Authority in Richmond is again urging people to keep their distance from sea lions.

SHA’s warning was prompted after yet another near miss on Fisherman’s Wharf recently, where two parents were spotted encouraging their daughter to get closer to a sea lion for a photo.

According to SHA, the adults appeared to even try to antagonize the sea lion to get a “better shot” of it.

Clearly the adults were unaware of the drama that unfolded in 2017, when a sea lion pulled a young girl into the harbour, and didn’t see the multiple warning signs on the dock.

For those unaware, six years ago, a little girl was pulled into the water by a sea lion as she sat at the dock posing for a photo, as people fed the mammal to get a closer look.

She was rescued by an older relative and appeared to be uninjured.

“We wanted to make sure that (the) general public are aware that sea lions are dangerous and should not be approached. They are wild and unpredictable,” SHA operations and security manager Glenn Chow said.

“California sea lions can weigh up to 1,000 pounds and can jump up to 10 feet in a single leap while on a dock.”

Chow said that, despite SHA placing signs and caution tape at the entrance of the floats, the public continues to ignore the signs and “walk right past and up to the sea lion to get a closer picture.

“As the weather continues to get better, we suspect this (could) become a larger issue.”

Chow added that SHA is looking into getting its warning signs displayed in multiple languages.