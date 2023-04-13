B.C. government warns: Prepare now for wildfire season

Photo: BCWS

Lingering dry conditions from a lack of precipitation are setting the province up for a dire need for rain throughout the spring to lessen the chance of a devastating wildfire season.

BC’s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and the Ministry of Forests held a conference Thursday, providing an update on seasonal emergency preparedness in advance of spring freshet and the wildfire season.

The emphasis throughout the presenters on Thursday was for residents to prepare, with a mountain of uncertainty about where the weather could go this spring and summer.

Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, was joined by the River Forecast Centre, BC Wildfire Service and Environment and Climate Change Canada staff.

“We cannot ignore the extreme hardships that many British Columbians face due to devastating wildfires, floods and landslides. Homes have been destroyed, businesses have been affected and families have been displaced. Our climate is changing, and we must take action now to adapt to the new realities that we face at this time of year, as the snowpack melts, and water levels rise, we know that our floodplains, watersheds and communities can be at risk,” Ma said.

Photo: Contributed

She added that the province is investing in detailed flood hazard maps for areas currently lacking such a resource and are developing a new comprehensive flood provincial flood strategy.

The province announced on Thursday morning that BC communities will soon have access to high-quality elevation data to support effective planning for floods, wildfires, landslides, and other natural disasters caused by climate change.

“We've also announced enhancements to emergency support services including direct deposit, so people who have been evacuated due to an emergency can have the funding they need to be deposited directly into their bank account,” Ma said.

Last month, the province announced funding for more than 57 communities to modernize emergency support services.

Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, went through past temperature anomalies from August 2022 until April 2023.

“Last summer into the fall we had a very warm signal that continued through and essentially extended the summer season, the drought and the warm temperatures. And very quickly in November, we went off that cliff into a much colder regime,” he said.

“December [was] showing a very strong cold signal and flipping that script completely in January of this year 2023 with a much milder scenario mostly over the north of BC, but also right across the South as well. February and March kind of deviated from normal conditions to a much colder scenario again.”

Looking at past precipitation totals, Castellan said there was a widespread precipitation deficit across most of BC.

In the case of Kelowna, there remain a couple of hundred millimetres in deficit with rainfall.

As the Interiors head in the wettest months, Castellan said there will be a close analysis of precipitation and how that will impact their wildfire perspective going deeper into the spring.

In the shorter term, the focus remains on looking after high-risk areas with the spring melt.

The cool trend off the shore of BC is coming to end with the third consecutive la nina winter, but there is a continuation of below-normal temperatures suspected for early spring.

The season outlook includes May, June and July hinting at a warmer signal for BC.

Matt MacDonald, Fire and Weather Forecaster with BC Wildfire Service said 11 fires have taken place in the province since April 1, two are which have been confirmed as human-caused.

"This again is illustrative of just how dry our fuels and our soils are heading into the grass fire season," he said.

"Until we see the green up, we see that grass stand up and gain moisture and we see the leaves bud out in the trees, it is definitely a window of the season that we're keeping a close eye on. And the public should just be aware that the potential for fire is there."