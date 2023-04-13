Police still searching for killer of teenage boy stabbed on Surrey bus

Photo: Ethan Bespflug/Facebook Ethan Bespflug, 17.

Homicide investigators are working to identify a suspect after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on a bus in Surrey.

Ethan Bespflug was riding transit when the altercation occurred just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The teen later died in hospital.

"Ethan did not deserve this,” says his aunt, Andrea Van Der Gracht on a GoFundMe page.

Van Der Gracht says Bespflug was on his way home when the attack happened.

"Ethan was a young, bright loved boy, unarmed and now his mother will forever be waiting for him to get off that bus,” she says. "He woke up and went to school in the morning and never came back."

The bus was close to the King George SkyTrain Station at the time of the stabbing.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation and believes this was an isolated incident with “no connection to the Lower Mainland gang conflict”.

IHIT's Sgt. Timothy Pierotti says the investigation is still in the early stages and they are trying to determine if the two knew each other.

"We are still working to identify a suspect, therefore, we cannot confirm any relationship they may have with the victim,” he says.

Police are looking to speak with people who witnessed the stabbing and are also hoping to get video footage.

“Investigators are asking any witnesses who have yet to speak with police, to contact IHIT immediately,” says Pierotti.

Specifically, they would like to speak to people who were in the area between 9 and 10 p.m.

Anyone who has information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at [email protected] .

This is the third stabbing incident on Metro Vancouver’s transit system since April 1 and police are now increasing patrols.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police tells Glacier Media they are deploying teams to areas that have seen an increase in criminal activity.

"Metro Vancouver Transit Police is working with our police partners to determine the factors that led to each of the incidents reported in recent days,” says Const. Amanda Steed.

Surrey RCMP will be involved in the increased patrols.

"The two separate stabbing incidents over the course of two weeks on public transit in Surrey are disturbing, and now have resulted in the tragic loss of a 17-year-old,” says Cpl. Vanessa Munn, a media relations officer for the Surrey detachment.

People can text a 24/7 number (87-77-77) if they have a safety concern while on Metro Vancouver's transit system.