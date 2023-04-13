Police gang squad unit makes bust in Kootenays

Photo: RCMP

B.C.’s police gang unit made a trip to the Kootenays earlier this month to make a significant weapons bust.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit seized firearms, ammunition, suspected illicit drugs and other drug trafficking related items from a vehicle and home during an investigation in Fruitvale, B.C. on April 1.

Police arrested a 40-year-old man, a 33-year-old Fruitvale man, 33-year-old Fruitvale woman and 33-year-old Trail woman. All four suspects were released pending further investigation.

“UGET has been traveling BC to assist smaller rural detachments with local high priority targets believed to be trafficking drugs and in possession of weapons. Trail RCMP appreciates and supports their efforts to curb drug trafficking and prevent future violence during their operation in the Kootenay,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.