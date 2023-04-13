Vancouver police fine 3 illegal ride hailing drivers more than $6,600

Photo: VPD Traffic Section/Twitter A Tesla is towed by the Vancouver police.

A police action targeting ride-hailing operators in Vancouver earlier this week resulted in several tickets, thousands of dollars in fines, and one towed Tesla.

The Vancouver Police Department's Commercial Vehicle Unit, along with the provincial Passenger Transportation Enforcement Officers, was out on April 12 for a targeted operation looking for illegal ride-hailing service drivers.

During the operation, they stopped three drivers and handed out 11 tickets which totalled more than $6,600 in fines, according to a tweet from the unit.

One car, a Tesla, was towed from the scene.

Since ride-hailing services like Uber, Lyft, and Kabu were allowed in B.C., police have begun to regulate those operating using the apps. Previously, the VPD has noted some drivers who use the app aren't properly licensed to provide the service.

"Many of these illegal operators are using various apps, but without the appropriate licensing and qualifications, anyone offering rides for remuneration is breaking the law," said VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison.

Today our Commercial Vehicle Unit had another successful joint operation with Passenger Transportation Enforcement Officers targeting illegal ride hail operators. Three vehicles stopped, 11 tickets (over $6600 in fines) and one tow. pic.twitter.com/hBx9TANPUp— VPD Traffic Section (@VPDTrafficUnit) April 13, 2023



