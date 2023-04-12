Northern B.C. resort built by HGTV’s Timber Kings up for sale

Photo: . The 11,000-square-foot lakefront lodge known as the Williston Lake Resort has been listed by Colliers for $1,980,000

A massive lake front resort built by the craftsman from the popular HGTV show Timber Kings is now for sale.

Located in B.C.’s Peace Region the 11,000-square-foot lakefront lodge known as the Williston Lake Resort has been listed by Colliers for $1,980,000.

That’s just a little more than $1,861,800 which is the March benchmark price for a detached house in Metro Vancouver according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

However, the Williston Lake Resort can accommodate up to 28 guests at a time and has an on-site restaurant, library, sundeck, conference room as well as a lobby with a stone fireplace and a bar.

The relators describe it as a year-round tourism operation located on 100 acres of pristine lakeside property.

The main lodge itself is a traditionally styled log home built by Pioneer Log Homes out of Williams Lake who are the focus of the HGTV show Timber Kings, which follows the master log-smiths as they build some of the most unique log homes available.

Each one is handcrafted on site, then taken apart, shipped around the world, and reconstructed wherever needed.

The Williston Lake Resort website describes the building as both a feat of engineering and a work of art.

“Situated on Williston Lake and only a short drive from the full-service community of Hudson's Hope, the resort operates on an annual basis and caters to both tourists during the summer and winter months, and also to work crews for short to medium term accommodation, typically BC Hydro during the winter,” states the listing.

“The property also includes an RV park and campground, various outbuildings and offers a wide variety of activities and amenities such as horseback riding and guided fishing trips.”

The listing also notes the property would make an ideal family residence.