Heliskier killed in Northern B.C. avalanche Tuesday, three injured

A person heliskiing in Northern B.C. was killed in an avalanche Tuesday afternoon, while three others were injured.

According to Last Frontier Heliskiing, five people were caught in the avalanche near the Bell 2 Lodge about 100 kilometres north of Stewart, B.C. Three of the people caught in the slide were injured while one person died.

“Our thoughts are with families and friends impacted by this tragedy,” Last Frontier said in a statement.

“We want to thank our team members, colleagues and nearby operators who assisted with the response. Our focus right now is looking after our guests, their families, and our team members.”

While the heliskiing operation has two lodges, Bell 2 and Ripley Creek in Stewart, the company's head office is based in Vernon.

The BC Coroners Service confirms it's investigating the death, while Last Frontier says they're working with authorities.

This has been a particularly bad year for avalanche deaths in B.C. with 13 occurring this ski season, according to Avalanche Canada.

The previous ski season saw six avalanche deaths, 12 people were killed during the 2020/21 season and eight were killed in the 2019/20 season.